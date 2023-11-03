Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.33

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.33 and last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 119347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACCD. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Accolade from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Accolade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.08.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. Accolade had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $96.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accolade in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 6,063.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

