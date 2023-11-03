Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Now Covered by Mizuho

Stock analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 106.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Performance

ADVM opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 426.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 33,190 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 400.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 55,337 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 14,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

