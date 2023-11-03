Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,037,000 after purchasing an additional 43,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,690 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,693,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,132,000 after acquiring an additional 129,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,583,000 after acquiring an additional 54,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 937,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,102,000 after acquiring an additional 39,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMG opened at $124.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.22. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $120.22 and a one year high of $180.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

