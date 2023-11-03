Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.92.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.
NYSE:AMG opened at $124.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.22. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $120.22 and a one year high of $180.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29.
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.
