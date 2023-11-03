Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,217,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the previous session’s volume of 470,349 shares.The stock last traded at $21.24 and had previously closed at $21.01.

AGIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 1,042.56%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.68) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kaye I. Foster-Cheek sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $649,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,163.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,179 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $54,017.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,364.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kaye I. Foster-Cheek sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $649,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,163.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,492 shares of company stock worth $945,166 over the last three months. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $230,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 285,215 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,048,000 after buying an additional 17,224 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

