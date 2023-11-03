Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 357,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,841 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $107,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $289.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.13 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

