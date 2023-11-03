Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.13.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of ABNB opened at $115.50 on Thursday. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.51 and its 200-day moving average is $127.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 50.16%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $20,883,375.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500,102 shares in the company, valued at $187,962,780.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $20,883,375.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500,102 shares in the company, valued at $187,962,780.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $3,117,766.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 976,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,754,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 648,623 shares of company stock worth $87,937,880. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $252,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 14,678.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,611 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $151,147,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Airbnb by 7.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,413 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.