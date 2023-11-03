Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $291.00 to $254.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $255.80.

Albemarle Stock Up 1.4 %

Albemarle stock opened at $124.62 on Monday. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $116.35 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.71 and its 200 day moving average is $193.25.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle will post 25.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 4.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after purchasing an additional 575,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Albemarle by 93,459.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,803,987,000 after buying an additional 8,077,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

