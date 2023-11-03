Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) PT Lowered to $19.00

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALRS. TheStreet lowered shares of Alerus Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of ALRS opened at $18.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 34.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after buying an additional 350,976 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 26.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after buying an additional 175,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 16.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 50,107 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 20.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 279,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 47,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

