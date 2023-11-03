Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) PT Raised to $25.00

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $23.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

NASDAQ ALKT opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alkami Technology has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.94.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.94 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

