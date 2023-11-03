Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Posts Earnings Results

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $131.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.61. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Allstate in the second quarter worth $207,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Allstate by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

