Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Hits Market Cap of $79.53 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $79.53 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0795 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003578 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000485 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00010301 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.