Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,109,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,759 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.4% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $497,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $128.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.02. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $142.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 101,151 shares of company stock valued at $13,538,402. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

