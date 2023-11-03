Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,081,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.4% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $130,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $128.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,151 shares of company stock valued at $13,538,402 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

