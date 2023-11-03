Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Raised by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.7% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $128.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.69.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,151 shares of company stock worth $13,538,402 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

