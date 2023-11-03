Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.3% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 31,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.6% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 9,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,121,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,604,000 after purchasing an additional 89,901 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,151 shares of company stock valued at $13,538,402 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $128.58 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

