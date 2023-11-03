Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Altice USA’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Altice USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $2.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $5.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,725,000 after buying an additional 2,324,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,302,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,460,000 after acquiring an additional 263,465 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,153,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,604 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Altice USA by 916.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,064,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG GP A LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.8% during the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 8,282,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,612,000 after purchasing an additional 227,960 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.



