Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMCR. Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Amcor stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,072 shares in the company, valued at $423,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in Amcor by 7.2% during the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 125,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Amcor by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 76,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

