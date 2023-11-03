Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,072 shares in the company, valued at $423,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 22,888 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR opened at $8.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. Amcor has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $12.78.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.24%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

