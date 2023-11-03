American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH opened at $33.48 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 89.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,107 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $294,932.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,109.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,560. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $294,932.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,109.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,577. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 93,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

