American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 785,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $13,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after buying an additional 199,382 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HPE opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HPE. Bank of America increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

