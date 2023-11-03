American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $16,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Five Below by 0.6% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Five Below from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Five Below from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Five Below from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.57.

Five Below Stock Up 1.3 %

FIVE stock opened at $176.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.73 and a twelve month high of $220.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.33.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.02 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 8.35%. Five Below’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.50 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,094,444. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.