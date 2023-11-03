American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $13,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNX. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 103,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 51,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after buying an additional 106,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.53. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

