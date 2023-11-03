American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Casey’s General Stores worth $13,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $270.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.12 and a 200-day moving average of $246.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $284.18.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.22.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

