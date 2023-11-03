American International Group Inc. Grows Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $13,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 39.6% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 27.8% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 69.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $152.62 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $157.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.72. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

