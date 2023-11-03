American International Group Inc. Grows Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,377 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $13,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 656.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $2,381,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,366,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,366,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,948 shares of company stock valued at $10,643,727. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $118.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $90.31 and a one year high of $122.70.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.75.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

