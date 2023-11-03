American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $14,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,329 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,387,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,666,000 after purchasing an additional 47,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,791,000 after buying an additional 26,051 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $717,206,000 after buying an additional 18,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $388.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $407.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.62 and a 1 year high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

