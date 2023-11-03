American International Group Inc. Has $13.78 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ECL

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $171.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.58 and its 200-day moving average is $175.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.