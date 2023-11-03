American International Group Inc. Has $13.97 Million Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $13,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NBIX opened at $113.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.51 and a 200 day moving average of $103.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.40. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $1,001,827.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,673,579.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $1,001,827.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at $53,673,579.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $161,921.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,455.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,083 shares of company stock worth $3,400,811. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.