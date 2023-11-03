American International Group Inc. Has $14.23 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $14,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,683,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,220,000 after buying an additional 211,744 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,812,000 after acquiring an additional 354,807 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,501,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,984,000 after purchasing an additional 617,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $412.62 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.21 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.63.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.96 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.52.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

