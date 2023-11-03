American International Group Inc. Has $14.76 Million Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,762 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $14,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 282.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth $44,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Service Co. International by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,854,931.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Stock Up 13.6 %

NYSE:SCI opened at $60.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $74.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.94.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading

