American International Group Inc. Has $15.33 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $15,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 324.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,584 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in McKesson by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after buying an additional 213,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,256,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,462,000 after acquiring an additional 124,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 587.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,363 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,007,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,121,938.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,893 shares of company stock valued at $31,481,498 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.09.

Get Our Latest Report on MCK

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK stock opened at $447.60 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $465.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $438.23 and a 200-day moving average of $413.50. The company has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 236.44%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.