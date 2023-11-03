American International Group Inc. Has $15.57 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $15,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on F. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.3 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

