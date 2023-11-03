American International Group Inc. Has $15.83 Million Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 303,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,230 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $15,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 41,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,362,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,359,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,013,000 after purchasing an additional 525,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.88.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 2.5 %

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day moving average is $52.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 144.76%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.