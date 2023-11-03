American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,924 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $13,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,188,000 after purchasing an additional 39,673 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,415,000 after purchasing an additional 64,012 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in KBR by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,073,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,197,000 after buying an additional 73,594 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in KBR by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,198,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,935,000 after buying an additional 32,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in KBR by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,987,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,315,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,518,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

KBR Stock Performance

NYSE:KBR opened at $50.41 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.72.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.06%.

KBR Company Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

