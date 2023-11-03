American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,781,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,002 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.25% of American International Group worth $102,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in American International Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American International Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

American International Group Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE AIG opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.