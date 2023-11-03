American International Group Inc. Purchases 329 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of United Therapeutics worth $15,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 198.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $228.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $204.44 and a 52 week high of $283.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.08 and its 200-day moving average is $225.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.82 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 40.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.67.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.98, for a total transaction of $1,337,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,845.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total transaction of $85,163.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.98, for a total transaction of $1,337,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,160,845.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,383 shares of company stock worth $5,451,684 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

