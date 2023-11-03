American International Group Inc. Purchases 544 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $13,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in American Electric Power by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.37.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $79.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $100.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.00.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.08). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 86.01%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

