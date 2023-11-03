American International Group Inc. Sells 1,180 Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,235,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 3.14% of Cullinan Oncology worth $13,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 31.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGEM opened at $9.40 on Friday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26.

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CGEM shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullinan Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

