American International Group Inc. Sells 137 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $15,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its position in FedEx by 2.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Susquehanna raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $247.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $151.34 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.78 and a 200-day moving average of $245.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.