American International Group Inc. Sells 194 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $13,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 73.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 59,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 25,458 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,333,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $327,007,000 after purchasing an additional 503,461 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 76,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $124.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.77. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $110.88 and a one year high of $146.60. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

