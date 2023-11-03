American International Group Inc. Sells 21,642 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,642 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $14,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in PACCAR by 72.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. Jefferies Financial Group raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.32.

PACCAR Price Performance

PACCAR stock opened at $84.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.41 and its 200 day moving average is $80.91. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $62.57 and a one year high of $90.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

