American International Group Inc. Sells 5,316 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,316 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Essential Utilities worth $14,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 112.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 68,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 281,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 63,894 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Essential Utilities stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $49.89.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Northcoast Research raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on WTRG

Essential Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.