American International Group Inc. Sells 7,632 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 338,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,632 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of CubeSmart worth $15,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 461.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 6.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 63.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,901,000 after acquiring an additional 208,256 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUBE. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.90.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

CubeSmart stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average is $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $48.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

