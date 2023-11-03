American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 742,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,249 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of American Tower worth $144,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of American Tower by 113,099.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,593,000 after buying an additional 6,494,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $1,008,567,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in American Tower by 171.3% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,508,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,300,000 after acquiring an additional 952,633 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,027 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,316 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of AMT stock opened at $184.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Tower

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.