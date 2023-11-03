Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.20-$18.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.0-$28.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.57 billion.

Amgen Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $266.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Amgen has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $280.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.0% during the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.6% in the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 5,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.