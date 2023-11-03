Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Raised by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $164.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.79 and a 1-year high of $200.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.32 and its 200-day moving average is $181.67.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.