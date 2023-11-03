Analysts Issue Forecasts for Commvault Systems, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Commvault Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Commvault Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $198.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.43 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.96%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CVLT. StockNews.com started coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $65.97 on Friday. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -157.07 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vivie Lee sold 1,848 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $126,976.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,475.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vivie Lee sold 1,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $126,976.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,475.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $67,300.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,211.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,972 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,981. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 7,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 12.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Further Reading

