Analysts Set CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Price Target at $94.56

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.47.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Edward Jones lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

CVS opened at $69.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.28 and its 200-day moving average is $70.39. The stock has a market cap of $89.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

