Analysts Set Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) PT at $400.62

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $400.62.

A number of analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $396.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $348.38 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $409.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.56.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

