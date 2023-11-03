Analysts Set Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) PT at $400.62

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $400.62.
A number of analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $396.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.
Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $348.38 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $409.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.56.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.11%.
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
