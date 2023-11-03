Analyzing Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS)

Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Free Report) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Biophytis has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Biophytis alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Biophytis and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biophytis N/A N/A N/A Ascendis Pharma A/S -500.93% -257.83% -58.01%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biophytis 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 3 7 0 2.70

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Biophytis and Ascendis Pharma A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Biophytis presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,954.79%. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus price target of $141.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.91%. Given Biophytis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Biophytis is more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biophytis and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biophytis N/A N/A -$25.51 million N/A N/A Ascendis Pharma A/S $53.93 million 95.47 -$614.45 million ($11.30) -7.90

Biophytis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Summary

Biophytis beats Ascendis Pharma A/S on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biophytis

(Get Free Report)

Biophytis S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses including inflammatory, oxidative, metabolic, and viral stresses that lead to age-related diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Sarconeos (BIO101), an orally administered small molecule in development for the treatment of neuromuscular diseases, including sarcopenia and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), as well as in Phase 2/3 clinical study for the treatment of severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. It also develops Macuneos (BIO201), an orally administered small molecule for the treatment of retinal diseases, including dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and Stargardt disease. Biophytis SA has a collaboration agreement with AFM-Telethon for the development of its Sarconeos (BIO101) for the treatment of DMD. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia. In addition, it is developing TransCon toll like receptors 7/8 agonist for intratumoral delivery; and TransCon IL-2 ß/? for systemic delivery. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Biophytis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biophytis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.